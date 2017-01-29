 ⁠⁠⁠Human Capital Devt Dominates as Gov Ahmed Receives Summit University, NECO Officials

KWARA State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has advised the management of the newly established Summit University, Offa owned by Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) to include the study of entrepreneurship in the curriculum of the school.

The governor gave the advice when members of the Northern States Council of the Society led by its National Vice-President, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday to intimate him about the establishment of the university.

According to the Governor, the study of entrepreneurship will promote human capital development and facilitate the creation of graduates who are not only employable, but can also delve into innovations and make the society a better place.

Alhaji Ahmed commended Ansa-Ud-Deen Society for its investment in education at the basic, secondary and tertiary levels, which according to him has contributed immensely to human capital development in Nigeria.

He also pledged the support of the state government towards ensuring the success of the Summit University to make it one of the best citadels of learning in the country.

The National President of ADS, Alhaji Lateef Okunnu (SAN) represented by his Vice, Alhaji Ibrahim Yusuf had earlier in his address requested the partnership and assistance of the Kwara State government in ensuring the smooth operations of the university.

In a related development, Governor Ahmed has assured the management of the National Examination Council (NECO) of the State government’s support especially in view of its role in promoting human capital development in the country.

The governor, who gave the assurance while receiving the Registrar of NECO, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, acknowledged the expansion plan of the examination body. He also appealed to the NECO boss to ensure that the body conducts part of its recruitment exercise in Kwara to assist in reducing unemployment in the State.

Speaking earlier, the NECO boss sought the support of the State government in carrying out its operations and fulfilling its core mandate.