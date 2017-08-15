10 Students Bag Scholarship Award of KWASU Alumni

Posted on Apr 13 2017
THE Alumni Association of  Kwara State University (KWASU) on Wednesday awarded scholarship to 10 students of the institution.

Presenting the award at the school’s  auditorium,  the President of the body, Mr Damilare Oyinloye, said the students were picked based on their Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) and  volunteer work   in development programmes.

“In spite of the tight economic challenges, we have made sure that we support exceptional students with a percentage of their tuition fees and some of their educational needs.

“We selected 10 students that have minimum of 3.00 CGPAs out of the 4.00 CGPAs coupled with their volunteerism in the development of their respective communities,” Oyinloye said.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, commended the  association for the gesture.

Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria, Kwara State University profile, Kwara State University pictures, KWASU

“I commend the alumni association for deeming it fit to add this to their programmes by supporting students that are still in school.

“It adds value to their association because, no matter what you become, it is important that you do not desert your university because the alumni own the school.

“This gesture is more commendable that volunteerism was part of the criteria used in selecting them because in KWASU, we advocate self service and community development,” Na’Allah said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the students that got the awards were Odetokun Blessing of Department of Economics and Development studies, Uwagwu Ann, Business Education;  Bello Blessing, Medical Laboratory Science;  and Rahmon Kunle , Early Childhood and Primary Education.

Others are Adams Habeeb, Biochemistry;  Kolawole Bisi, Electrical and Computer Engineering;  Amudipe Victoria, Business Administration;  Jubril Olasunkanmi, Biochemistry;  Ojomu Barakat, Political Science;  and Oluwaseun Olawomo, Mass Communication.

