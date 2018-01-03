1,000 People Benefit From Free Healthcare Services in Kwara

Reports say that the two-day free healthcare services, being the fifth in the series since its inception in 2013, was organised by an NGO, Aro Bamgbose Empowerment Foundation.

Its Coordinator, Dr Musa Bello, said that it was a programme set up to coincide with the Sallah, Christmas and New Year periods in order to cover large number of beneficiaries.

Bello said that the programme also attracted residents from the three wards of Omu-Aran and other neighbouring communities of Ajase, Oko, Oke-Onigbin, Oro, Ipetu, Aran-Orin, among others.

According to him, apart from free diagnosis, treatment and drugs, beneficiaries were also offered basic tips and rudiments on fire safety and prevention.

He said that the beneficiaries also received detailed counselling on A to Z of Lassa Fever and similar diseases in order to guide against unwarranted infections.

Bello said that most of the beneficiaries received free medical test, treatment and drugs for diseases like malaria, typhoid fever, hypertension, arthritis and diabetes, among others.

He said that the programme was basically targeted at bringing healthcare delivery closer to people in the rural communities, especially the less privileged.

“The free healthcare services are designed to complement the government’s efforts geared toward improving the health status of people, especially in the rural areas.

Bello said that the foundation was in the process of making a comprehensive documentation and analysis of its medical findings over the years as a reference point for improving healthcare delivery.