2, 045 Corp Members to Pass-Out From Kwara

Posted on Oct 31 2017 - 9:30pm by Independent Kwaran
A total of 2, 045 corps members are expected to pass out from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme after the completion of the mandatory one year national service in Kwara.

Mr Oladipo Morakinyo, the State NYSC Public Relations Officer, via a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin, said the ceremony would be low keyed.

According to the report culled from the TODAY.NG, “The management of the scheme scheduled a low-key passing out ceremony for the 2016 Batch B, Stream 1, for Thursday, Nov.2,’’ Morakinyo added.

He added that adequate arrangements have been made to issue certificate of national service to the deserving corps members at some designated locations across the state.

Morakinyo said that three Nysc members that distinguished themselves during the service year were nominated for the NYSC State Honours Award, while another eight will receive commendation certificates.

He added that 25 NYSC members would be sanctioned for committing various offences during the service year.

“They were sanctioned for various offences committed during the service year; some out rightly absconded from the service, while others contravened various sections of the NYSC bye laws.”

Morakinyo announced that three corps members lost their lives during the service year.

