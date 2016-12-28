2 Students Win Society’s Scholarship

Posted on Dec 28 2016 - 6:49pm by Eyitayo
A postgraduate and undergraduate students of the Department of Computer Science, University of Ilorin, have won the Nigeria Computer Science Society’s (NCS) scholarship scheme.

A statement from the Kwara State Chairman of the Society, Dr Raji Jimoh, on Wednesday, gave the names of the students as Gidado AbdulRauf Aremu, an M.Sc student and Adewunmi Sumayyah-Kikelomo.

The statement added that this is the first time that students of the University’s Computer Science would benefit from the NCS scholarship scheme.

The value of the award is N450,000 for the postgraduate student and N300,000 for the undergraduate student.

