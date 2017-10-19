2017 Games: SWAN Gets Endorsement From KWSG

THE Kwara State Government today endorsed the 2017 edition of Media Games organised by the Kwara State Council of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN).

The State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ayo Bolakale gave the endorsement today when he received the executive members of SWAN led by its Chairman, Abdulwaheed Bibire in his office.

Alhaji Ayo commended the SWAN for providing platforms for media practitioners to participate in sporting activities promised that the government would support the association in staging a befitting media games.

The Commissioner thanked the SWAN for proper dissemination of information in the state, saying that the support of SWAN had ensured sports development in the state.

He stressed that engagement in sporting activities is key in raising physical and mental alertness of people in their various endeavours.

Alhaji Ayo also announced that Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed would soon flag off the renovation of the Indoor Sports Hall to enable it meets international standard.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of SWAN in Kwara State, Abdulwaheed Bibire had explained that the visit was to intimate the Commissioner about the forthcoming Media Games in the state which he said would hold between twentieth and twenty-fifth of next month.

Bibire explained that the bi-annual event for all practising journalists in the State was to foster unity and build a productive healthy minds.

The SWAN Chairman therefore solicited the support of the Ministry in staging a befitting media games this year.