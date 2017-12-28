2017 Kwara Open Winner Sets Eye on British Golf Open

AFTER finishing in top 16 at the just concluded 3e Actuaries Open in Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria’s number one golfer, Sunday Olapade is aiming high in 2018 with an eye on becoming the second Nigerian after Peter Akakasika to feature in the prestigious British Golf Open.

In a report by The Nation, Sunday Olapade, rose to the apex of the Nigerian Order of Merit in golf following his triumph at the 2017 Kwara State Open Championship in November.

The Miccom Golf Club member told NationSport that he has put the below-par performance in Equatorial Guinea behind him as he is aiming to be part of the British Open come June 2018.

The Kwara victory was Olapade’s third official win since turning pro in 2011 and the Osun State-born golfer said: “I want to make name in golf and I know that I need to redouble my effort if I am hoping to achieve this.

My main target in 2018 is to play at the British Open which I believe is possible.

But it is not going to come on a platter of gold as I have to play qualifiers across the globe to be able to make the cut.

I am hopeful that it is achievable as I just need to compete more and ensure that I remain in top shape for the qualifiers.”

The 2017 Kwara Open is indeed targeting the feat achieved by Peter Akakasiaka, whose 1984 appearance at the British Open remains the time that any Nigerian would feature in the oldest of the four major championships in professional golf.

The British Open is a 72-hole stroke play tournament contested over four days, Thursday through Sunday. Since 1979 it has been played in the week which includes the 3rd Friday in July.

At present, 156 players are in the field, mostly made up of the world’s leading professionals, who are given exemptions, along with winners of the top amateur championships.

More spots are given to players, amateurs and professionals, who are successful in a number of qualifying events.

 

 

