2019 Gov’ship Aspirant Empowers Youths, Artisans, Widows

SUCCOUR came the way of more than 2000 youths and artisans in Kwara state as a governorship aspirant in the state, Ambassador Fatai Yahya Seriki-Gambari distributed empowerment items to them to cushion the effect of the present harsh economy.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Ambassador Seriki-Gambari who was a house of representative candidate in the 2015 general election also gave out N20,000 each to more than 200 widows and promised to continue to reach out to them in his quest to make life meaningful for them.

Speaking at the empowerment programme held in Gambari area of Ilorin, the top contender for the Kwara state top seat explained that the items given were based on the identified need gaps to boost their economic productivity as well as creation of wealth.

He disclosed that qualitative empowerment of the masses is far better than given them pittance.

“Even though I am not currently occupying any political office, but It is my covenant to ably do resoundingly well for my people and i felt the only way to achieve this is through the donation of equipment and tools that would aid them in making a livelihood”

“I am always happy to see my people do well in their various field of expertise​ and tgis can only be accomplished by providing for them the necessary equipment to enable them practice, and i believed they will all make use of those tools judiciously and to the great benefit of their families.

In the next couple of days, we will be giving out JAMB forms to student so as to enable them further their studies and also as a way of improving qualitative education in the state,” he said.

Items distributed include cars, sewing machines, grinding machine, motorbikes, generators, refrigerator, clippers, among others.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke with our correspondence noted that the empowerment programme was unprecedented in the area.

He emphasis that a lot of potential youths have been walking carelessly around the street begging for food due to lack of empowerment.

He thereafter thanked Ambassador Fatai Gambari for his kind gestures.

The president, Seriki-Gambari Youth Descendants Forum, Barr. Wahab Issa Salihu while extolling Fatai’s generosity appreciated him for empowering members of his association.

Present at the event are; the Seriki Gambari of Ilorin, Alhaji Yahaya Ahmad among other dignitaries.

The event was also attended by students, youths and members of different community and association across the ward.