2019: Kwara PDP Chieftain Asks Buhari Not to Contest

A senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the advice of both former president Olusegun Obasanjo and General Ibrahim Babangida rtd not to contest 2019 presidential election.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, Alhaji Abdulrazaq, while speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday on the sideline of thanksgiving prayers on his birthday, said that President Buhari should work on the issues raised in the letters rather than allowing people to attack personality of the writers, however, added that it is the prerogative of the president to contest or not.

“We have to look at the message not the messenger of the message. The advice was given by President Obasanjo and former President IBB, to President Buhari is a very good advice. I want President Buhari to listen and look at the letters written to him holistically and work on that letter rather than allowing people to attack the personality of those who wrote the letters”, he said.

Alhaji Abdulrazaq, who canvassed for the restructuring of the country, said that restructuring would bring about development to each of the component states that make up geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

“The restructuring issue has always been coming up. During the time of President Jonathan, there was a confab held in Nigeria. It agreed on how to restructure Nigeria. If you remember during the period of the late military rule, Sanni Abacha, that was when the creation of geopolitical zone came up.

It was based on restructuring. If you decentralize governance in Nigeria, the restructuring will always come up. That will bring development to each of the states which are the components that make up Nigeria.

Nigeria is blessed and endowed with so many natural resources, if you allow people to control the resources they have, they will bring development to their states “, he said.