2019: Saraki Furious Over Alleged Guber Moves of MM, Baraje, Speaker, Zakari, Others

LEADER of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State and Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki was purportedly furious over the alleged gubernatorial moves of some politicians in the state for 2019.

Saraki, National Pilot gathered last night, reportedly expressed strong reservations over the issue during a meeting with APC members and stakeholders in the party at the Great Hall when he visited the state during the last Easter holiday.

This will be the first time the Senate President is allegedly making an open remark on the issue since it was first reported some weeks back.

Some of the speculated aspirants had reportedly vowed before Saraki’s comment to throw everything into the race this time around.

Most of the aspirants that were reported to be warming up for the race in 2019 were said to be absent at the meeting except former Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Kawu Baraje.

To this end, Saraki has subsequently ordered the immediate collapse of all campaign structures purportedly set up by some of the politicians involved in subtle campaign for the coveted seat.

A source who was present at the meeting confided in National Pilot that the former two-term governor in the state seriously frowned at the situation which he noted is capable of causing distraction to the sitting Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed and further heating up the polity unnecessarily.

“The Senate President was very furious about the development when he came home for the Easter holiday and he didn’t mince words about the disturbing trend.

“Saraki warned that the action could cause distraction for Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed and unnecessarily heating up the polity.

“He has subsequently ordered those that have allegedly set up structures and committees to collapse it forthwith and shelve all their subtle governorship ambitions for now.

“It was an atmosphere that was very different from the usual family affair kind of gathering. Saraki noted that there is already a system in place which is consistent with the constitution of the party. He said when Governor Ahmed emerged candidate then, there was never any separate structure set up across the local governments except that the party structure was made to work for him and added that this term should not be different, the source added.

Another source who also spoke with this medium on the matter said Saraki also raised issue with the elders of the party for not curbing the alleged moves before now in line with the dictates of the party structure.

There have been reports in the state about alleged moves of some politicians who have started subtle campaigns to succeed Ahmed as governor come 2019.

Named in the report which prompted spontaneous reactions from those identified included some top and prominent allies of the sitting governor and Saraki.

But some of the politicians mentioned in the report have come out to deny the allegation separately in both print and electronic media.

Also reacting to the report, Governor Ahmed who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr Muideen Akorede, said he is most concerned about fulfilling his covenant with the people of Kwara State.

Mentioned in the report were former minister and now APC National Spokesman, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC chieftain, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, Senator representing Kwara North Senatorial District and former governor, Alhaji Sha’aba Lafiagi, Special Adviser to the Senate President on Special Duties, Hon Moshood Mustapha, Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Ali Ahmad, member Representing Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency and Chairman of House Committee on Judiciary, Hon Razak Atunwa and representative of Baruten/Kaiama at the House of Representatives, Hon Zakari Muhammed.

Also listed to have started the subtle campaign for the race included member representing Ilorin East/South federal constituency, Hon Abubakar Amuda Kanike, his counterparts for Edu/Moro/Patigi, Hon Ahman Patigi (Bahago) and Chief of staff, Government House, Ilorin, Alhaji Yusuf Abdulwahab among others.