24 Persons Benefit From Zakat Foundation in Kwara

USTAZ Muhammadu Mukhtar, the Kwara State Coordinator of Zakat and Sadaqah Foundation said 24 persons benefited from the N1.5 million Zakat distribution.

Mukhtar told newsmen on Monday in Ilorin that the sum was distributed to the beneficiaries in three categories; education, empowerment and health.

He said the donation was to eradicate poverty in line with the injunction of Allah (SWT) who established Zakat as the backbone of Islam.

According to a report on TODAY.NG, the coordinator, however, urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the funds.

“There is nothing we do in Islam today without money and if there is no source, it would be difficult and it is because of its economic importance that Allah made it (Zakat) the third pillar of Islam.

“There were three categories and beneficiaries were assisted with N100,000 cash, while others received grinding and sewing machines, motorcycles, and generators among other things.

“For the health category, we paid health bills of beneficiaries and attended to other medical expenses,’’ he said.

He listed some of the challenges encountered in the collection of Zakat in Kwarato include failure by eligible people to declare their property, while those in need were shy to come forward and receive.

According to him, another challenge is the diversion of proceeds to other purposes by recipients, but it has been checked through monitoring.