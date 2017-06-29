250 Golfers Storm Ilorin For 6-day Tourney

NO fewer than 250 golfers are to converge in Ilorin for a 6-day tournament. The Captain of the Ilorin Golf Club, Layi Maliki, disclosed this at a news conference in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He said the Kwara State Government, in conjunction with the Ilorin golf club, is organising the tournament that will feature professionals and all categories of amateur golfers from clubs across the country.

Maliki explained that the event is slated for July 11 to July 16, at the Ilorin golf course and that it would be part of activities lined up to celebrate Kwara State at 50.

He said the event which will see well over 100 professional golfers converge in Ilorin,will commence with the professional tee-off on Tuesday, July 11.

The 72 holes event, according to him, is scheduled for Friday, July 14, to give way for about 150 amateur golfers who will take to the course on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16.

Maliki said that the competition is to be managed by Sluqfort Nigeria Ltd, Nigeria’s premier promoters, organisers and consultants on golf tournaments.

He disclosed that the competition is sponsored by Bus Nigeria Ltd, a business outfit involved in farm produce, such as Rice and Sugar Cane plantations in Lafiagi, Kwara.

Other co-sponsors of the tournament include: Sterling Bank Plc, Lanre Shittu Motors, Yolas Consultants, Chelfom Ltd, Pyramid Ltd, Harmony Holdings, Kwara Internal Revenue Service, ICMA Professional Services and Duravil Engineering Ltd. Maliki expressed the hope that the competition will jump start the return of the Ilorin golf club back to its place as a mecca of golf in the country.Among dignitaries expected to grace the event is the newly-elected President of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and other members of his board.