250 Kwarans to Benefit From Free Eye Treatment

ABOUT 250 residents of Kwara State will soon benefit from a free eye treatment and eye surgery programme courtesy of Mohammed Ajia Ibrahim (MAI) Foundation.

The Founder of the foundation, Alhaji Mohammed Ajia, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to him, “MAI foundation is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) set up to cater for the less privileged in the society and as well complement the efforts of the state government at improving the living standard of the people.”

He further noted that the eye treatment, which would cover cataract, glaucoma and other related eye diseases would also attract free gift of eye glasses would go round all the sixteen local government areas of the state.

He explained that his foundation resolved to render the free eye service in partnership with a health consultant to save people with minimal and critical eye problems from going blind on account of their inability to foot medical bill.

Ajia, who informed that his foundation came on board on a rescue mission, said it has also been providing social amenities like borehole water to communities in Ilorin to complement government’s efforts.

The philanthropist disclosed that he is also into fish farming and revealed that he would embark on youth empowerment on agriculture to reduce unemployment among youth in the state stressing that the era of relying solely on white collar job is over.

Similarly, the philanthropist said the foundation had enrolled some students in the state for free coaching for JAMB examination .