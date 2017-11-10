25th Anniversary: FG Commends Fed Poly, Offa

Posted on Nov 10 2017
The Federal Government has lauded the Federal Polytechnic Offa, for ‘fulfilling the principal purpose of its establishment’ in terms of qualitative academic programmes, infrastructural development, uninterrupted academic calendar, staff training as well as entrepreneurship development.

According to a statement by Mrs. Abbas Atinukemi of Public Relations & Protocols department of the polytechnic, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, made the commendation at the 25th anniversary and 9th convocation ceremonies of the institution.

The statement quoted the minister as commending the Governing Council and Management of the polytechnic for its prudent use of limited resources.

Chief Oseloka Zikora, Chairman, Governing Council of the Polytechnic, restated the commitment of the council to reposition the polytechnic for the production of skilled manpower in various fields.

In the same vein, The institution’s Rector, Dr. Lateef Olatunji, expressed gratitude at the success of the ceremony and reiterated his commitment to academic excellence and infrastructural development.

 

 

 

