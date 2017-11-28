29 Cattle Rustlers Arrested in Niger

A joint team of the military and Fulani Volunteer Group, yesterday, intercepted suspected rustlers in Niger State and recovered over 1000 cows and 75 sheep from them.

According to the report by Daily Trust, it was gathered that 29 of the suspected rustlers were arrested by the team in Yakila area of Rafi LGA of the state, while two of them escaped.

The suspects were believed to have rustled the cows in Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto states before their arrest in Niger State.

The Director General of Niger State Nomadic Affairs, Ardo Abdullahi Babayo, who confirmed the development to Daily Trust on phone, said the volunteer group made up of youths of Fulani extraction, had sighted the migrating rustlers and the rustled cows while on surveillance of the area and alerted security operatives who rounded them up.

It was further learnt that the arrested suspects were currently in the custody of the Department of Security Service (DSS), while the recovered animals were in the custody of the vigilante and the military at Zungeru in Wushishi LGA of the state.

He said the arrested suspects were helping security operatives in their investigation.