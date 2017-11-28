29 Cattle Rustlers Arrested in Niger

Posted on Nov 28 2017 - 11:15am by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
78
Tagged as
Related
sani bello, Niger State Governor, Malam Abubakar Sani Bello

Unemployment, a Time Bomb For Nigeria- Niger Gov

River Niger, River Benue, Hungarian Government, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Ilorin, Kwara, Nigerian News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria

Rivers Niger-Benue Dredging: Nigerians Urge Hugarian Govt to Reject Loan Request

IVTEC, the International Vocational, Training and Entrepreneurship College (IV-TEC) , Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Kwara State

OPINION: KWARA- The Hub For Vocational Skills And Quality Learning

Nigerian Railway Corporation, Train, derailed train, Nigeria train service, Train service corporation, Ilorin train station

Why Railway Corporation Demolished 22 Shops in Ilorin

NYG, National Youth Games, National Youth Games in Nigeria, Athletes, Athletes, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News

Niger State to Revamp Grassroots Sports Competition

A joint team of the military and Fulani Volunteer Group, yesterday, intercepted suspected rustlers in Niger State and recovered over 1000 cows and 75 sheep from them.

According to the report by Daily Trust, it was gathered that 29 of the suspected rustlers were arrested by the team in Yakila area of Rafi LGA of the state, while two of them escaped.

The suspects were believed to have rustled the cows in Zamfara, Kebbi and Sokoto states before their arrest in Niger State.

The Director General of Niger State Nomadic Affairs, Ardo Abdullahi Babayo, who confirmed the development to Daily Trust on phone, said the volunteer group made up of youths of Fulani extraction, had sighted the migrating rustlers and the rustled cows while on surveillance of the area and alerted security operatives who rounded them up.

It was further learnt that the arrested suspects were currently in the custody of the Department of Security Service (DSS), while the recovered animals were in the custody of the vigilante and the military at Zungeru in Wushishi LGA of the state.

He said the arrested suspects were helping security operatives in their investigation.

Leave A Response