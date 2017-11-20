3,000 Federal Pensioners Partake in Verification Exercise in Kwara

OVER 3,000 pensioners from various Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies residing in Kwara took part in verification exercise recently in Ilorin.

The verification, which is under the supervision of the House of Representatives Committee on Pension Matters, took place in two centres in llorin.

Some of the pensioners, who were very old, were accompanied by their children or relations to carry out the exercise.

Addressing journalists in one of the certification centres, the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Pension Matters, Alhaji Hassan Shikarau, said the exercise, which is taking place nationwide is to fish out ghost pensioners.

Shikarau, who represents Birni Gwari Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, said the exercise was part of the oversight functions of the committee and aimed at ensuring credibility in pension payment.

“The motive of the exercise is to produce accurate and reliable data of pensioners and guide against fraud in the system,” the chairman said.

He expressed satisfaction with what he described as a peaceful conduct of the exercise in Kwara.

The chairman of the committee expressed optimism that the current contributory pension scheme would not give room to siphoning of pensioners’ money.

Some of the pensioners, who came from different parts of the state, expressed satisfaction with what they described as perfect arrangement put in place for the exercise.

