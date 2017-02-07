44 Schools in Kwara to Participate in Space Science Education Programme -CSTD Official

Posted on Feb 7 2017 - 10:12am by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
73
Related
Kidnappers Den, Suspected Kidnappers arrested by the Kwara State Police Command, ASP Ajayi- Okasanmi, Kwara State Police Command, PPRO Kwara State Police Command, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News, Crime News, Crime Rate in Kwara State, Mr. Salihu Garba

6 Persons Kidnapped in Kogi – Police

ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

LMC Postpones ABS FC, MFM Match Day 7 Encounter

Senate, senate president, Saraki Oloye, Senator Bukola Saraki, STEPHEN Lynch, United States congressman, Lynch and Saraki, Kwara APC, Kwara APC Flag Off, Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC campaign Flag Off in pictures, Kwara APC pictures, Kwara APC Profile, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News, 2016 budget

Senate Confirms Receipt of Buhari’s Letter

Ilorin West Local Government, Kwara State Nigeria

Ilorin West LG to Establish Online TV

Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

Kwara Govt. to Partner Agency to Eradicate TB

DR Spencer Onuh, the Director, Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD) says students from 44 secondary schools in Kwara will participate in the space science education programme to advance technological development.

Onuh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that the training was a programme of the African Regional Centre for Space, Science and Technology Education in collaboration with the centre.

He said that space clubs would be established in the schools after the training to ensure consolidation of the knowledge the students acquired during the training.

“In Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, the African Regional Centre for Space, Science and Technology Education in collaboration with the centre will be holding an outreach programme on space education and it will be hosted by Cherubim and Seraphim College in Sabo-Oke, Ilorin.

Kwara map, Kwara State map, kwara State Logo, logo of Kwara State, Kwara State Government Logo

“The number of schools registered so far to participate in the training till date is 44 and this programme will take them through the introduction to space, science and technology.

“They will carry out some practical demonstration of what it is all about and at the end it will lead to the establishment of space clubs in each of those schools.

“In those schools, space, science and technology will be discussed through seminars, outreach programmes and workshops.

“Meanwhile, the main aim is to stimulate the interest in science and technology for space programme because we want to catch them young,” Onuh said.

According to him, grooming young people on space, science and technology will ensure that the country does not employ the services of professionals outside the country.

He added that some of the participants of the training exercise would be further invited to the headquarters of the centre to prepare them for international competitions on space, science and technology.

“If you can catch these students young to pick interest in science, engineering, physics, mathematics, the technological subjects, then the space programme can be certain of future staff of engineers and scientists.

“By then we will not have to be importing them into Nigeria.

“The space agency formed a group for the participants to feature at international competitions and Nigeria has been doing very well,” he said.

Onuh pointed out that the country emerged second position in last year’s competition internationally.

He explained that the programme had been held in Kogi and Lagos, among other states, and was expected to evolve into stages of advanced levels that would further require a follow up for sustenance.

The African Regional Centre for Space, Science and Technology Education is an affiliate of the UN Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) based in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The centre conducts space education through outreach programmes for students on basic knowledge of science and technology up to diploma and degree levels in space technology.

UNOOSA works to promote international cooperation in the peaceful use and exploration of space and strengthen the capacity of developing countries to use space science into national development.

NAN

Leave A Response