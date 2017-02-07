44 Schools in Kwara to Participate in Space Science Education Programme -CSTD Official

DR Spencer Onuh, the Director, Centre for Satellite Technology Development (CSTD) says students from 44 secondary schools in Kwara will participate in the space science education programme to advance technological development.

Onuh told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that the training was a programme of the African Regional Centre for Space, Science and Technology Education in collaboration with the centre.

He said that space clubs would be established in the schools after the training to ensure consolidation of the knowledge the students acquired during the training.

“In Feb. 21 and Feb. 22, the African Regional Centre for Space, Science and Technology Education in collaboration with the centre will be holding an outreach programme on space education and it will be hosted by Cherubim and Seraphim College in Sabo-Oke, Ilorin.

“The number of schools registered so far to participate in the training till date is 44 and this programme will take them through the introduction to space, science and technology.

“They will carry out some practical demonstration of what it is all about and at the end it will lead to the establishment of space clubs in each of those schools.

“In those schools, space, science and technology will be discussed through seminars, outreach programmes and workshops.

“Meanwhile, the main aim is to stimulate the interest in science and technology for space programme because we want to catch them young,” Onuh said.

According to him, grooming young people on space, science and technology will ensure that the country does not employ the services of professionals outside the country.

He added that some of the participants of the training exercise would be further invited to the headquarters of the centre to prepare them for international competitions on space, science and technology.

“If you can catch these students young to pick interest in science, engineering, physics, mathematics, the technological subjects, then the space programme can be certain of future staff of engineers and scientists.

“By then we will not have to be importing them into Nigeria.

“The space agency formed a group for the participants to feature at international competitions and Nigeria has been doing very well,” he said.

Onuh pointed out that the country emerged second position in last year’s competition internationally.

He explained that the programme had been held in Kogi and Lagos, among other states, and was expected to evolve into stages of advanced levels that would further require a follow up for sustenance.

The African Regional Centre for Space, Science and Technology Education is an affiliate of the UN Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) based in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The centre conducts space education through outreach programmes for students on basic knowledge of science and technology up to diploma and degree levels in space technology.

UNOOSA works to promote international cooperation in the peaceful use and exploration of space and strengthen the capacity of developing countries to use space science into national development.

NAN