6 Persons Kidnapped in Kogi – Police

THE Police in Kogi on Tuesday said six persons had been kidnapped in Okene area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP William Aya, told newsmen in Lokoja that the victims were traveling in a commercial bus from Okene to Onitsha when their vehicle was stopped by unidentified gunmen.

According to Aya, the incident occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday at Ochoze village on Okene-Auchi road.

He said the bandits were 10, saying that the Police Commissioner had dispatched trackers to search the bush for the victims.

Aya said that the police were on top of the situation and that the victims and their abductors would be found very soon.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of Okene Local Government, Mr Abdulrazaq Muhammad, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Okene and its environs.

Muhammad said in a statement that the curfew was in response to the growing wave of crimes in the area, urging residents and shop owners to comply.

He also said that activities of commercial motorcycle operators had been restricted to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., while movement of persons and goods was scheduled for 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. till further notice.

The administrator said in the statement that was signed by his media assistant, Mr Abdulmumini Abubakar, that hotels, beer parlours and other related outfits would henceforth operate between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

He urged residents and visitors to strictly comply with the order as security agents had been directed to enforce it to the latter.

