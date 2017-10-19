60% of Nigerian Pastors Are Computer/Internet Illiterates – ANCAPS

Unveils 2017 Nigerian Christian Literature Award winners

Mr. Adedoyin, the National President of the Association of Nigeria Christian Authors and Publishers (ANCAPS), he is also the National Coordinator of the Computer Guild of Nigeria (CGN) has revealed the major reason why Nigerian Pastors are not using internet to evangelize and win more souls to the body of Christ.

Mr. Adedoyin said this while unveiling the 2017 winners of ANCAP’s Nigerian Christian Literature Award at the ANCAPS secretariat in Ibadan on Wednesday.

According to him “Blessed Pope John Paul II, in 2002 in his message for the 36th World Communication Day asserted that Internet can offer magnificent opportunities for evangelization if used with competence and a clear awareness of its strengths and weaknesses above all by providing information and stirring interest it makes possible an initial encounter with the Christian message. New media, and specifically websites, blogs, and social networking tools such as twitter and face book allow us “to cast wide our nets” like never before.

Never in the history of mankind have we had a greater opportunity to evangelize to so many so quickly. Let us “be not afraid to lower our nets through the use of new media and trust in the immense “catch” that God will provide”.

“Presently on 30% of Nigeria Christian Ministers of God are using social media to evangelize. Millions of people use social media every day, many of who are sinners.

Many of them post pornography videos and pictures, post hate speeches, gossips and perpetrate many other devilish acts.

Though some big churches like RCCG, Winners Chapel, Deeper Life, GOFAMINT, MFM to mention but few are already utilizing social media for winning souls”.

Mr. Adedoyin, the National Coordinator of the Nigerian Christian Literature Award said the body received 15 published Christian books and 7 Christian books in manuscripts format. But after thorough judgments by our selected judges, only 4 books won 4 different awards this year.

The winners are: Mrs. Mbadugha Chigozie Anuli; Winner; Samuel Ajayi Crowther Writers Award, she won with her book “Beyond The Trial”.

Miss Akalonu Ndudi Onyinyechukwu; Winner; Mathew Ashimolowo Christian Writers Award, she also won with her book “Not Easy But Gainful Waiting”. Udedike, Peter Chigozie; Winner; 2017 Young Writers Award; won with his book “Voice Of A Suicide and other Stories” and lastly Saint Olawale Jimoh; Winner; John Bunyan Prize for Best Essay won with a collection of essay book in manuscript format.

Mr. Adedoyin finally advised Nigerian evangelists and pastors to embrace internet evangelism and cyber mission. And to also make sure they create Internet/cyber mission department in their churches.