711 Candidates Caught With Fake Results – UNILORIN VC

PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has explained why the university refused admission to 711 candidates.

There was outrage after the university collected money from many candidates and rejected them. The university VC says they uploaded excellent results, which the authorities later discovered during screening to be fake.

About 2,000 candidates had been offered admission and afterwards the university withdrew the admission from the candidates.

Professor Ambali, while speaking with the press said: “The issue of people trying to say we collected their money and refused to offer them admission is uncalled for.

“They wasted our time. In any civilized society those people should be prosecuted. That is examinations malpractice.

“If those people are using fraudulent means to come in, you can imagine what they will do when they become our students fully. But we thought they were young people, we say they should learn by losing the opportunity.

“They can reapply. We thought they had to be taught a lesson and that was why we kept quiet.

“They are just trying to portray the university negatively. You know the university has come a long way. For the last three years we have been the most patronized university with over 100,000 applicants wanting to come and join us.”