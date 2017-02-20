711 Candidates Caught With Fake Results – UNILORIN VC

Posted on Feb 20 2017 - 1:04pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
21
Related
Governor Ahmed shares details of the Paris and London Club payment with State Labour Leaders

Ahmed Administration to Prioritize Bursaries, Scholarships in 2017

Kogi state logo, Kogi State, Kogi State Government, Kogi, Latest Kogi report, Kogi report, #Kogi, Kogi Oil Producing State, Oil Producing State in Nigeria, Capt. idris Wada

Kogi Succeeding in Controlling Illegal Logging, Says Commissioner

Ramat Cup: Kwara YSFON Blames Absence on Lack of Funds, Late Invitation

Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

Kwara Police Record Breakthroughs

National Association of Polytechnic Students, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin

Stakeholders Call For Removal of Discrimination in Tertiary Education

PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), has explained why the university refused admission to 711 candidates.

There was outrage after the university collected money from many candidates and rejected them. The university VC says they uploaded excellent results, which the authorities later discovered during screening to be fake.

About 2,000 candidates had been offered admission and afterwards the university withdrew the admission from the candidates.

Unilorin, Unilorin, University of Ilorin, Ilorin, Nigeria, University Education in Nigeria

Professor Ambali, while speaking with the press said: “The issue of people trying to say we collected their money and refused to offer them admission is uncalled for.

“They wasted our time. In any civilized society those people should be prosecuted. That is examinations malpractice.

“If those people are using fraudulent means to come in, you can imagine what they will do when they become our students fully. But we thought they were young people, we say they should learn by losing the opportunity.

“They can reapply. We thought they had to be taught a lesson and that was why we kept quiet.

“They are just trying to portray the university negatively. You know the university has come a long way. For the last three years we have been the most patronized university with over 100,000 applicants wanting to come and join us.”

Leave A Response