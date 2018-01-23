ABS FC Appoint Coach Tunde Sanni as Technical Adviser

THE chairman of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, Mr Seni Saraki has approved the appointment of former Kwara United Head Coach, Tunde Sanni, as the Club’s Technical Adviser.

Alloy Chukwuemeka, the team’s Director of Football, confirmed this development in an interview with the newsmen on Tuesday in Ilorin.

Chukwuemeka said the former Shooting Stars of Ibadan player will take charge of the Saraki Club in March as hostilities in the NNL league resumes .

He added that the appointment of Tunde Sanni became necessary after the expiration of the two seasons contract of coach Henry Makinwa who is presently on disengagement leave in Spain .

The ABS Director of Football, explained that Sanni’s wealth of experience earned him the job and called on the club’s teeming supporters to give him the needed support for the progress of the Club.

Sanni has worked under the watchful eyes of the likes of Chief Festus Onigbinde, late Kafaru Alabi and Ahmadu Shuaibu, Joe Erico, Clemence Westerhoof, Fatai Amoo among other notable coaches.

Coach Tunde Sanni, an indigene of Ilorin in kwara state holds a CAF B’ coaching license and a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife.

Chukwuemeka said details of his contract will be made available during his unveiling ceremony.