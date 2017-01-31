ABS FC Beat Visiting 3SC 2-0

ABUBAKAR Bukola Saraki (ABS) Football Club of Ilorin on Sunday defeated visiting Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan 2-0 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) encounter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Match Day 5 game was played at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin.

NAN reports that the hosts showed better intent to win in the early part of the encounter but were mostly wasteful in front of goal.

ABS FC’s consistent pressure on 3SC almost paid off in the 24th minute, when Chigozirim Metu was upended in the penalty area by Suraj Sodiq.

Metu had picked up a pass from the ABS FC left flank to beat the former Nigeria U-20 defender before the 3SC defender brought him down.

Adeshina Gata’s penalty kick was however saved by Uweru Michael.

Fifteen minutes later, Mohammed Mohammed helped the hosts to underline their dominance with a goal when he scored the first goal.

NAN reports that he capitalised on a defensive error to score his third goal of the season for ABS FC.

A smart quick play by Samuel Oyedeji from a foul on Metu found Chukwuebuka Anaekwe who made no mistake to score the second goal in the 52nd minute.

The win means the hosts have now garnered 10 points from a possible 15 after three wins, one draw and one loss.

They will now visit Kano Pillars for their Match Day 6 fixture on Sunday, Feb. 5.

NAN