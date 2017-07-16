ABS FC, Rivers United in Battle of Survival on Sunday

ABS are currently in the drop zone, while Rivers United hover just above the relegation places and a defeat in Ilorin could see them dragged back into the dog fight.

The reverse fixture ended 2-0 in favour of Rivers United, but almost four months have passed since that confrontation with circumstances anything but happier in both camps.

Ojobo told his club’s website he believes the ‘Pride of Rivers’ could finally strike gold on the road for the first time in all competitions this term.

The former Enyimba ace said he believes a victory could be on the cards in Ilorin.

“We want our fans in Illorin to come and cheer us up on Sunday because we hope to bring all three points back to Port Harcourt,” Ojobo said.

ABS head coach Henry Makinwa has been handed a three-match ultimatum after his team lost 4-2 to Sunshine Stars at home last Sunday.

However, the young trainer said he is unruffled by the latest turn of events as he insists he remains focused on steering his young side away from troubled waters.

“I know my worth and I accept the ultimatum in good faith because I work with young boys (footballers),” Makinwa said.

“We have proved our worth in the first half of the season, but the second half has been a bit rough for us.

“The three-match ultimatum does not disturb me.

“We will come out on Sunday to play good football.

“I am not going to set up my team to play defensive football.

“We know the risk involved, but on Sunday good football will be guaranteed.”

