ABS Releases 6 Players as Team Embark on Break

The management of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, has released six players and placed 3 on probation.

The team’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka, told newsmen in Ilorin on Sunday that the club arrived at the decision to drop the players after a meeting at the club’s secretariat on Saturday.

He said the players are released because of lack of productivity, saying their contribution to the team is not encouraging hence the need to replace them with others.

“We had told the players from the beginning that only the good ones among them with us.

“We are very ambitious and we want to achieve good results, so we will not tolerate anyone not adding to our value.

“This is a young team that we are building for the future, the process starts now and the foundation must be solid” Chukwuemeka said.

The Secretary of the Club Owners, explained that the technical crew has requested for immediate replacement for the six released players.

“We are going to recruit another six to replace the dropped players.

“Screening for these new set of players will commence on Monday to Wednesday” Chukwuemeka added.

Meanwhile, the team has since gone on break to regroup by Friday, April 28 for preparations for the second stanza of the league and the final of the state Federation Cup against Kwara United.