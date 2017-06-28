ABS Will Fight Against Relegation, Says Makinwa

Posted on Jun 28 2017 - 1:55pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
40
Related
Prof Abdulganiyu Ambali,University of Ilorin, PROFESSOR Abdulganiyu Ambali,unilorin VC, VC ofuniversity of ilorin

Unilorin Yet to Release Admission Cut-off Marks

Dart Game, Dart International games, 2015 inauguration championship athletics, National School Sport Festival, NSSF, Athletics, North Central Athletics, Sport writers Association games, Kwara state media sports, Kwara state media games 2014, SWAN, journalist games, kwara journalist games , Kwara under 13, Kwara U-13

NDF Executive Pledges to Develop Darts as a Sport

N-power, Map of Nigeria, Nigeria Flag, flag of Nigeria, Fereral republic of Nigeria flag, colour of Nigeria flag is Green and white

30, 000 Applicants Register For Second N-Power in Kwara

Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

Old Students’ N200m Intervention Projects: Kwara Traditional Ruler, Youths Laud Initiative

Emir of Ilorin, Emir of Ilorin in Kwara State Nigeria, Alhaji Sulu Gambari CFR, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Kwara State News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria

Emir of Ilorin Preaches Harmonious Co-existence

ABS of Ilorin Coach Henry Makinwa has said that he will not just settle for just any position in this season’s NPFL.

According to the former Victoria Setubal of Portugal forward, their primary aim this season is to stay in the Premier League and not have any business with relegation.

Makinwa told AOIFootball.com that they want to fight with every game and see how many they can win, noting further that he wants his team to finish among the top eight teams in the league.

ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

“We want to stay in the premier league and try to see if we can get up the log, and stay among the top eight teams. It could be first, it could be second, it could be six, eight, seven, three or four, but we don’t want to finish below one to eight.

“We will not settle for anything we get, if we want to settle for anything, then I will say we are down now.

“We want to fight every game both home and away and see how many we can win, so that at the end of the season, we will not finish below that range,” said a highly optimistic Makinwa.

Source

Leave A Response