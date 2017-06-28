ABS Will Fight Against Relegation, Says Makinwa

ABS of Ilorin Coach Henry Makinwa has said that he will not just settle for just any position in this season’s NPFL.

According to the former Victoria Setubal of Portugal forward, their primary aim this season is to stay in the Premier League and not have any business with relegation.

Makinwa told AOIFootball.com that they want to fight with every game and see how many they can win, noting further that he wants his team to finish among the top eight teams in the league.

“We want to stay in the premier league and try to see if we can get up the log, and stay among the top eight teams. It could be first, it could be second, it could be six, eight, seven, three or four, but we don’t want to finish below one to eight.

“We will not settle for anything we get, if we want to settle for anything, then I will say we are down now.

“We want to fight every game both home and away and see how many we can win, so that at the end of the season, we will not finish below that range,” said a highly optimistic Makinwa.

