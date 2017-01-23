Absenteeism Affects Competence of Kwara Teachers — ESSPIN

THE Education Sector Support Programme in Nigeria (ESSPIN), has identified absenteeism among teachers in Kwara as factor affecting their competence.

Dr Simeon Ogbonna, Deputy National Programme Manager, ESSPIN, stated this in Ilorin, on Friday during the Dissemination of Composite Survey III Report and School Based Management Validation Study (SBMC).

He said that according to the survey carried out by ESSPIN, teachers’ competence in the schools across the state is affected.

“In 2016, only 30 per cent of teachers in Kwara met the competence standard and this showed that teachers are less competent in 2016, “he said.

Ogbonna said that schools within the ESSPIN intervention in the state were significantly better.

He pointed out that with more intervention from their school improvement programme, children in primary four scored better in literacy test.

The ESSPIN official also disclosed that Lagos had the best performance throughout the country, while states such as Enugu, Kaduna and Kwara followed consecutively.

He, however, gave Kwara an excellent performance in the SBMC initiative, adding that in 2016, they recorded 96 per cent, to beat other states in the federation.

He said that the SBMC has afforded participation of civil organisation groups in the development of their children in schools across the state.

Ogbonna charged the state government on prompt payment of salaries and giving of incentives to teachers in the state, saying that such will motivate them to put in their best.

He called for the continuous School Improvement Programme (SIP) to afford more schools into the “good-school-category’.

Alhaji Ladi Hassan, Executive Chairman, Kwara SUBEB, said that the UK Department for International Development (DFID) made use of an independent body on the assessment for learning outcome in the state.

“The UK-DFID engaged the Oxford Management Policy to carry out an assessment for learning outcomes in Kwara schools following ESSPIN interventions.”

He explained that the assessment is bi-annual activities for UK-DFID support education projects (2012, 2014 and 2016).

Reacting to the assessment, Alhaji Jimoh Akanni, Chairman, House Committee on Education, Kwara House of Assembly, said that the problem of absenteeism of teachers could be majorly found in rural areas.

He said that the issue of salary cannot be dismissed and could be a factor, noting that the state government is trying its best to settle outstanding salaries of teachers.

“The success recorded in the education standard will not have reached its present status without the intervention of ESSPIN, “he said.

He pledged that the House will raise motions and legislate on vital issues affecting education sector.

(NAN)