Acting President Advocates For State Police

ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, in Abuja, advocated the introduction of state police, adding that there were ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to reform the Criminal Justice System in Nigeria. This, he said, will help in repositioning the courts and the entire judiciary.

According to him, the reforms would also take into consideration the methods of appointing judges, their salaries and other welfare packages.

Osinbajo said the new justice system will ensure stiffer penalties for corruption. The acting President who fielded questions from participants of Course 25 of the National Defence College, NDC, Abuja, after he delivered a lecture entitled “Economic Dimension of the National Security: The Nigerian Experience,” said “The criminal justice system as you know is policing, it is prosecution.

