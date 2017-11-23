ADP Condemns APC’s Victory at Kwara LG Polls

THE Action Democratic Party (ADP) has condemned the outcome and the conduct of local government election in Kwara State.

According to the report by Daily Trust, the ADP National Chairman, Engineer Yabaji Sani, who addressed journalists in Abuja, said the stolen mandate of the party’s chairmanship candidate in Edu local government area (LGA), Muhammad Abubakar Muhammad, would be reclaimed through legal means.

Engineer Sani, who also sought justice for those killed during the period, flayed the cases of ballot boxes snatching allegedly perpetrated during the LGA elections.

He supported the call that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should take over the conduct of LGA elections because of the significance of the third tier of government to growth and development.

He said the outcome of the polls won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) placed a moral burden on the Senate President Bukola Saraki, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the ruling party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi who hailed from Kwara State.

He said, “Corruption is corruption whether you stole people’s money or it is the peoples’ mandate you stole.

“We urge our people in Kwara to remain calm, while we hope the leadership of the APC will take steps to right the wrong and prove that indeed they are not a bunch of corrupt people fighting corruption.”

The party warned that the cases of electoral malpractices perpetrated in Kwara must not be allowed to happen in the upcoming LGA elections in Akwa-Ibom State.

On the just concluded governorship election in Anambra State, the party commended the INEC, the police and congratulated the APGA and its own candidate of for their gallant outing.