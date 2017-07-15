Aftermath S’ Court Rulling: Kwara PDP Promises Virile Opposition

THE Kwara state chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Supreme Court ruling in favour of Senator Ahmed Makarfi has rekindled Nigeria’s hope in the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the chairman of the party, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said that the judgement had placed the PDP in a better stead to play its role as the leading opposition in the country.

It is recalled that two factions of the PDP had laid claim to leadership of the party in Kwara state, namely Prince Fagbemi and Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo factions, saying they belong to Makarfi.

“It is a victory for democracy and people. It would have been a massacre for democracy in Nigeria as autocratic tendencies would have been aggravated. So, it is also a great opportunity to reposition the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.”

“The supreme court’s ruling is a welcome development and a relief to Nigerians yearning for a virile opposition party, the absence of which has made the ruling to be slumbering and denying the citizens good governance.”

“We thank the judiciary for staying on the side of the truth and we urge its officials to continue in that direction, so that together we can build a country where there will be equal opportunities for all, regardless of class status.”

“We have strong conviction that the party under the chairmanship of Senator Ahmed Makarfi will wrest power from the crisis-ridden ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections. The feat recorded by the PDP in the last weekend senatorial bye-election in Osun state is a pointer to this.”

“Finally, we call on our members to be united and take a cue from what unity achieved in Osun state senatorial bye election last week,” he said.

Source