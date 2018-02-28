Agric Gets N3b Boost in Kwara

THE Kwara Government said that over N3 billion credit facility was available in the state for farmers to access under its various agricultural credit schemes.

Mr Simon Opowoye, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, disclosed this when executive members of the Small Scale Women Farmers’ Organisation in Nigeria (SWOFON) paid him a visit in Ilorin.

According to the report culled from the Voice of Nigeria, Opowoye advised women farmers to form cooperatives based on their area of enterprise to enable them access the loan.

He also called on the executive members of the organisation to ensure that they always interface with the ministry to avail them the opportunity to make their contribution toward agricultural development of the state.

The permanent secretary congratulated the group on its successful conduct of the election, an exercise he described as free, fair and credible.

SWOFON had earlier inaugurated a six-member executive to pilot its affairs for two years.

Mr Abdulrahman Ayuba, a Senior Programme Officer for the Centre for Community Empowerment and Poverty Eradication (CCEPE) served as the returning officer.

Hajia Bosede Anifowose emerged the new President and Hajia Bilikis Lawal, the Vice- President, while Mrs Modupe Sulaiman elected as the General-Secretary.

Others are; Mrs Sidikat Sulaiman as the Publicity Secretary; Mrs Funmilayo Lawal, Financial Secretary and Mrs Fatima Garba as the Treasurer.

Anifowose in her acceptance speech pledged to entrench equity and transparency in the organisation.

She also promised to provide diligent representation of the chapter in any national meeting, and urged members to be supportive in the course of taking the organisation to an enviable position