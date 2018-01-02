Ahead 2019 Elections, Kwara PDP Gets Sponsor From U.S.

AN American-based businessman, Engr. Nurudeen Balogun has declared his readiness to sponsor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Kwara State for the 2019 general elections.

According to Royal News online, Balogun made this known on Sunday in Ilorin while speaking at a reception organized for him at the party secretariat.

The Engineer said PDP performance in the November 18 local government election in the state had shown that the time had come for opposition in Kwara to rise up and put government on its toes.

He lamented that the ruling APC government denied PDP and the people of the state their election victory through the State Electoral Commission and threw away the true verdict of the people in the election.

“The November 18 election has become an eye-opener recorded by posterity and a bright hope that the age-long agitation of the people would soon come to pass,” Balogun added.

The Businessman commended the current leadership of the party who had kept hope alive with series of radio programs that awaken the consciousness of the people and created good political awareness in the state.

He implored PDP members to be ready for the 2019 general elections because according to him, there are bright chances now in Kwara for a departure from the old order signaling good future for the people.

The businessman had in the past six years been sponsoring water projects in the southern parts of the state.

The gesture covered seven local government areas where moribund government water projects were revived as well as initiating new ones.

Engr Balogun had also been sponsoring the annual American/Igbomina Mobile Clinic offering medical services free to three council areas in the state.

Earlier, PDP Chairman, Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, in his address urged the people of the State to get set for the 2017 general election, adding that PDP was determined to occupy the Government House in 2019.

According to him, the last 14 years had been tough for the ordinary citizen of Kwara because the same set of people had been in government changing political parties at will as a way of mere changing name in order to plant a continuous misrule.

Oyedepo cited non-payment of salaries, unemployment, dilapidated infrastructures in public schools, hospitals, nonfunctional local governments and elephant projects as trademark of the present government in Kwara.