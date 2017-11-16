Ahead LG Elections: Shun Violence, But Vote Wisely, Kwarans Advised

THE people of Kwara State have been advised to guide against any negative tendencies that could destabilize or truncate Saturday’s local government election in the state.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Party (APC) Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje gave the advice while speaking on the forthcoming election.

Alhaji Baraje implored the electorates to continue to be law abiding before, during and after the election and maintain the peaceful and Harmonious relationship kwara is known for.

The APC Chieftain asked the youths not to be used as agents for ballot snatching or used as thugs stressing the need to also guide against allowing outsiders who have no role to play in the election to infiltrate the state.

Alhaji Baraje praised the efforts of the state independent electoral commission KWASIEC for enlightening the electorates on the election and also commended the state government and security operatives for creating an enabling environment for all the political parties that are participating in the election.

The APC Chieftain implored the electorate to vote for all the Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates of the ruling party and appreciated the leadership of the party in the state, the Senate President, Doctor Bukola Saraki for ensuring that acceptable candidates are chosen by the people to contest the election.

In the same vein, the Nigerian Ambassador to Malaysia, Alhaji Nurudeen Mohammed has called on the people of Kwara State to participate actively in Saturday’s local government election.

Alhaji Nurudeen who made the call in a statement issued to journalists from his media office in Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, also stressed the need for them to exercise their civic rights by casting their votes for candidates of their choices.

The Ambassador who is the Tafidan Kaiama warned against apathy for politics and called on eligible voters to obtain their Permanent Voters Card for them not to be disenfranchised.

He asked the electoral umpire to discharge its electoral duties without fear and favour, create level playing ground for all the participating political parties and their candidates.

Alhaji Nurudeen called on the people of the state to massively vote for all candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the polls.

Similarly, Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Professor Gana Yisa Mohammed has called for free and fair election in the Saturday’s local government poll.

Professor Gana Yisa, also charged all the security agencies in the state to beef up the security and strengthen their security apparatus to nip in the bud any electoral violence.

The Ambassador warned against snatching of ballot boxes and other electoral materials, urging the electorate to cast their votes peacefully and return home.

Professor Gana Yisa, equally appealed to all the participating political parties to educate and enlighten their members on the need to demonstrate decorum before, during and after the election and reminded Kwarans on the need to vote for the ruling Party in the state.