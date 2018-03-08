Ahmed Promises Speedy Completion of KWASU, Ekiti Campus

THE Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction of Ekiti campus of the Kwara State University and disclosed that the campus will be completed by October this year.

Governor Ahmed also expressed satisfaction with the level of work done on the site and assured that academic activities will commence immediately after the completion of the project.



Governor Ahmed also commended the contractor and consultant handling the project and challenged them to sustain the tempo of their work.

While conducting the Governor round the site, the Consultant, Architect Tunji Oyedepo explained that the project is at 35 per cent completion, assuring that the project would be delivered on scheduled.

The buildings under construction on the campus included Lecture Theatre, Administrative Offices and Hostel.

Governor Ahmed also inspected Oke-Opin Township road in Ekiti Local Government, as well as Ipetu-Rore-Arandun road and Aran-Orin Township road in Irepodun Local government area where he said the quality of works were in consonance with funds released for the respective projects.

Gov. Ahmed also directed immediate rehabilitation of Oke Opin – Epe Opin community bridge to control erosion in the area.

According to the governor, “the Infrastructure Development Fund established by this government has made funding of our projects much easier”.

Gov Ahmed also promised that no part of the state would be left out in the provision of infrastructure.