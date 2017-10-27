Airtel Expresses Interest in Acquiring 9Mobile

THE Country’s largest operator Bharti Airtel has shown interest in acquiring Nigerian telecom operator 9Mobile, the country’s fourth largest telco. The Sunil Mittal-led telecom behemoth has already submitted expressions of interest regarding the same.

Some 16 firms have submitted their expressions of interest (EoI) by the deadline including Africa’s largest telco MTN, ntel and privately held Bua Group, couple of media reports said.

However, it is believed that Airtel seems to be the front runner among them. This is according to a report monitored on TeleAnalysis.

Further, the query regarding the report, reveals Airtel remained unanswered by the time the story is filed.

9Mobile was earlier known as Etisalat Nigeria but the UAE based Etisalat Group had surrendered its stake in the firm in July and had asked its Nigerian partner not to use its brand name for the telco. The operator since rebranded itself as 9Mobile.

Etisalat exited the Nigerian market as its debt-laden Nigerian unit was unable to pay up a loan of $1.2 billion that it had taken from a group of 13 banks.

The firm was at the verge of collapse but Nigeria’s banking authority, the Central Bank of Nigeria intervened and forced a change in management. This led to Etisalat’s surrendering of its entire stake – 45% – in Etisalat Nigeria or 9Mobile.

Nigeria is the largest telecom market in Africa with little above 150 million subscribers. Airtel Nigeria is the third largest operator in the country with 19% market share and a subscriber base of 34 million.

Leading at the table is MTN with 47% market share with around 61 million subscribers. Globacom is placed at third position with around 37 million customers and a market share of 21%.

Acquiring 9Mobile would add around 20 million subscribers to Airtel’s kitty taking the total user base to 54 million – slightly lower than market leader MTN. Also the market share owuld increase significantly.

Besides, Airtel holds a fine chance to become the market leader in few quarters in terms of subscriber base as for the last three quarters Airtel is the only operator that is seeing net subscriber additions.

All other operators are seeing a decline, and interestingly MTN is seeing the steepest fall in subscriber numbers.