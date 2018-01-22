Ajase-Ipo Community Appeals to KWSG Over Dilapidated Infrastructure

THE people of Ajase-Ipo, in Kwara has appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the community and rehabilitate the township roads that were in deplorable conditions.

According to The Royal News, the Interim Chairman of Ajase – Ipo Descendants Union (ADU), Alhaji Wahab Musa made the appeal in a letter to the member of House of Assembly representing Irepodun Constituency, Hon Mathew Olaitan Babaoye.

He said the letter was written to draw the attention of the House of Assembly to the deplorable and pathetic conditions of Ajase-Ipo township roads.

The ADU chairman said copies of the letter was also sent to the General Manager, Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA), whose agency is responsible for such repair work.

The letter, jointly signed by Musa and Secretary, Malam Muritala Alebiosu, was also sent to the Commissioner for Works, and Olupo of Ajase – Ipo, Oba Sikiru Atanda Woleola II.

“In the letter, we appealed to our legislator to use his good office to galvanize action from the state government to repair the 3 – kilometer road,” Musa added.

Musa described the road as beginning from Offa T – junction through Ajase – Ipo main market to Oro road T – junction and through Olupo’s palace to Igbonla – Sanmora road.

“We wish to state that the said rehabilitation of the road is within the capacity of Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA),” he added.

According to ADU chairman, activities of KWARMA in some communities in state were visible.

He was of the view that considering the support of the community to the government during and after the election, Ajase -Ipo be included in the road rehabilitation project of the government.