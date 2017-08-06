Ali Ahmad Charges LG Workers to Look Towards Agric

THE Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Ali Ahmad, has charged Local Government chairmen and workers in the country to do more in practical agricultural practices to discourage idleness and boost food security.

Speaking with journalists when he led members of the state House to dodo integrated farm, owned by members of the house located at Agogo village in Ejidongari community in Moro local government area of Kwara state on, the speaker also charged electorate to vote for only local government chairmen with agricultural plans for their areas.

He said that the three hundred hectares farm, planted with soya beans was a commercial venture among members of the House, adding that it was also aimed to encourage diversification of non-oil export products.

Conceived by the speaker four months ago, the large expanse of farmland had casual workers who are indigenes of the area, farm manager and agricultural experts, while planting of soya beans and maize was being done on the farm.

The Speaker, who said that the commercial farm was a non-governmental establishment, added that it was incorporated as a company with the board of trustees and managing director among the 24-member house of assembly as shareholders.

He said that the members of the house secured an agricultural loan of forty million naira out of one billion naira agricultural loan for farmers in the state, adding that each member contributed about one point five million naira.

Earlier the state commissioner for agriculture and natural resources, Goke Bamidele, commended the state legislature for complementing the agricultural policy of the state government.

