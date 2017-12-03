Appropriation Bill Passes Second Reading at KWHA

Posted on Dec 2 2017 - 1:00pm by Independent Kwaran
THE Kwara State 2018 Appropriation Bill of N181.8 billion, presented by Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed, on Thursday passed the second reading at the state House of Assembly.

In a report by PM News, the motion for the second reading of the Bill was moved by the House leader, Mr Hassan Oyeleke and seconded by Mr Mathew Banister (APC).

The Bill tagged “Budget of Sustained Growth and Prosperity“ was passed for second reading after all members had contributed to its debate, an exercise that lasted over two hours.

Oyeleke said that the budget had four basic features for the development of the state, adding that when passed and assented to would enhance infrastructure development of the state.

The Clerk of the House, Alhaji Mohammed Katrina, later read the budget for the second time.

The Deputy Speaker, Mathew Okedare, who presided over the plenary, directed the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation to further work on the budget for other legislative activities.

He also directed the committee to report progress of work on the budget to the House on Dec. 19.

