Archbishop Cautions Against Bad Leadership

ARCHBISHOP Joseph Akinfenwa of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), has cautioned against domineering leadership, which he says sets back development.

He said that things do not work well, when a leader was too bossy and refused to carry along people he leads.

Akinfenwa stated this in his sermon at the service of thanksgiving for the 43rd anniversary of

Kwara Diocese, the presentation of the Archbishop of the Kwara Province, and the dedication of the province vision/mission, at St. Barnabas Cathedral, Ilorin.

According to him, a leader who leads with simplicity, will enjoy the cooperation of members of the body he leads, as with that, development and progress will be easily achieved.

He enjoined leaders to always humble themselves before God, saying this would yield them divine blessings.

He extolled the virtues of the new archbishop of the Kwara Province, Most Reverend Olusegun Adeyemi, whom he said, sacrificed his all for the service of God.

He said the archbishop, who is a medical doctor, had been greatly committed to the service of God as a priest and as a bishop before his elevation as archbishop.

Describing him as humble, he said Adeyemi’s elevation showed that there was no sacrifice too big to make for God as one would reap the reward.

He congratulated Kwara diocese on its 43rd anniversary, and charged the diocese not to relent in the spread of the gospel and wining souls for Christ.

