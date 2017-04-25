Arewa Consultative Forum Berates Kogi Gov Over Insecurity

THE Vice President of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Senator Joseph Waku, has berated Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State over the spate of insecurity in the state.

Waku told reporters on Saturday in Abuja that the North-Central Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is worried that Kogi is now being known for recording armed robbery, kidnapping and other forms of organised crimes.

He specifically said that the recent assassination attempt on Senator Dino Melaye is worrisome and unacceptable especially when the state is witnessing the era of youths in leadership positions and which he said is even to the benefits of the elders of the state.

“This is not to say Ihold Governor Yahaya Bello responsible as the mastermind of the assassination attempt on Senator Melaye. I am concern that such can be happening under his watch as the Chief Security Officer of the state.

But I can say that if anything happen to Melaye, the people of north central would hold him responsible,” Waku said.

He said that while it is commendable that the Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has order investigation over the attack on Melaye and a suspect transferred to Abuja, Waku said making the outcome of the investigation public would be in the best interest of justice and security in Kogi and by extension the entire country.

Waku who was recently appointed the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) Ondo State urged the governor to do everything legally possible and help the police bring the perpetrators to justice to forestall recurrence.

“We all know the importance of Kogi State in the country, no investor will come and put their resources in a place of insecurity.

It would be difficult for business to thrive too and the governor must act right and fast too,” he said.

