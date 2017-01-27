Assembly Alleges Secret Employment in Plateau Civil Service

THE Plateau House of Assembly has alleged that secret employment was going on in the state’s Civil Service.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr Yusuf Gagdi, spoke in Jos when the Head of Service, Mr Atang Izam, led senior officers to defend his office 2017 budget before the House Committee on Appropriation.

”There is this strong rumour making rounds that people are being secretly employed into the civil service, and you will do us a lot of good if you can provide explanations,” Gagdi demanded.

Responding, Izam debunked the allegation and described it as ”mere rumour.”

According to him, the embargo placed on employment is still in force, and until it was lifted no employment could be carried out.

”To the best of my knowledge, there is no employment going on in the state,” he said.

The Head of Service, however, said there was need for recruitment.

”We are aware of the fact that we have shortage of personnel in some ministries and we are working on a modality to fill up the gap.

”We have presented this before the governor and soon we shall do something.

”It may not be hundred per cent done, but critical sectors in dire need will be considered,” he said.

NAN