Association to Train 40,000 Kwara Residents in Different Vocations

THE Association of Cottage Industrialists of Nigeria (ACIN) says it will commence training of 40,000 kwara residents in different vocations from February.

The Director-General of the association, Mr Oluwasegun Mulemora, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ilorin.

According to him, ACIN will hold the training in 10 communities in the state, adding that after the exercise, the trainees will have access to financial aid from the association’s Micro Finance Bank.

He also said that the association would focus the training on snail rearing, fish farming, rearing of grass cutter, piggery, quail rearing, vegetable farming and Maringa tree cultivation.

Others he said were; textile design, juice production, soap making and emulsion paint production.

Mulemora further said the entrepreneurship programme would commence on Feb. 27 in Patigi,the headquarters of Patigi Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the programme will be coordinated by a consultant outfit, “Seakat Vocational Institute’’ with support from the state government.

He urged the people in the state to seize the opportunity of the programme to participate actively in the exercise and acquire skills for self reliance.

Mulemora also listed Omu-Aran, Kosubosu, Share, Offa, Ilorin, Lafiagi and Shao as the communities to benefit from the training programme.

He further told NAN that ACIN was a national project that gave birth to by Seakat Global Resources and functioned through collaboration with national and state governments via Federal Ministries of Labour.

The director-general said that ACIN was also partnering with Ministry of Women Affairs and the Trade union Congress to ensure the success of the programme.

“It is aimed at re-branding Made-in- Nigeria products, encouraging small scale industries and organising industrial technology training from one community to another.

“It also targets Made-in-Nigeria products a priority to erase substandard goods from our local markets and create more jobs for the people,’’ he said.

