B-R-E-A-K-I-N-G: Gov Ahmed Urges Kwara Poly Mgt To Reduce School Fees

FOLLOWING the recent complaints and controversies on the alleged increment of school fees at the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has urged management of the institution to reduce its current fees by N5,000.

The governor, who stated this on Tuesday through a statement on his Facebook page, noted that the reduction in the tuition fees was in recognition of the current economic challenges facing families in the country.

Governor Ahmed said he had taken serious note of the concerns expressed by stakeholders in the State, including the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, about students, guardians and parents’ capability to pay the initial approved school fees by management of the polytechnic for the 2017/2018 academic session.

He, however, observed that the Polytechnic had not only maintained the fees charged in the 2016/2017 academic session, it has also effected a N500 reduction in the fees payable by the students for the current academic session.

The governor thanked all those who had intervened in the matter. He, however, stressed that the Kwara State Polytechnic relies on school fees to meet its obligations to students and staff.