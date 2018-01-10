B-R-E-A-K-I-N-G: Kwara United Involved in Motor Accident

Kwara United Football Club have been involved in a motor accident, on the Lagos-Ibadan Express this morning, travelling to Ilorin after the NNL Super 4.

According to the twitter handle of the team, no life was lost in the accident, but 3 people got injured and are receiving proper treatments.

The three people injured are said to be Alfred Stephen (player), Ijaya Lukman (welfare official) and a freelance cameraman.

The club further expressed their appreciation to everyone who has sent in messages of well wishes concerning the incident