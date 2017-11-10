Bad Roads: KWHA Gives KWARMA, Works Ministry 10-Day Ultimatum

THE Kwara State House of Assembly, has directed the state Ministry of Works and Transport and the state Road Maintainance Agency, to repair Offa Garage– Asa Dam road within 10 days.

In a report by The RoyalNews, this followed a Matter of Urgent Public Importance, raised by a member representing Oke Ogun Constituency, Barrister Kamaldeen Fagbemi,on the deplorable state of the road, which according to him, caused a saloon car to plunge into Asa River, at the weekend.

The Speaker, Dr. Ali Ahmad, while reading the resolutions, of the Parliament, expressed displeasure over the poor state of the road, pointing out that, the State Infrastructural Development Fund ( IF–K), had not justified its existence of addressing infrastructural deficit in the State.

The House equally urged the state Ministry of Works and Transport, to put into use, the state owned Asphalt Plant, with a view to ensuring prompt repair of roads across the State.

Most Members, who spoke on the Matter of Urgent Public Importance, blamed the poor state of some roads in the state, to shoddy execution of projects, non release of fund to KWARMA and urged the Parliament, to invite the State Commissioners for Finance, Works and Transport, as well as the General Manager of KWARMA, to explain to the Parliament the causes of poor condition of some roads in the State.

Members also queried the existence of IF– K, in meeting the infrastructural deficit, in the state and urged the House to take a second look at its activities, since its inception, a year ago

Members agreed that if the Ministry, for whatever reason, failed to rehabilitate the road within 10 days, especially the bridge area, that caused a car to plunge into the river, the House will not hesitate to take legislative action promptly