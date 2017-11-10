Badminton: 26 States, Others Fight For Supremacy

ACTION began on Wednesday at the 1st Katsina Golden star Badminton championship with 26 states, 4 Military and paramilitary Agencies participating in the first National Badminton Championship in the country in over four years.

Meanwhile,Tanko Nairu From Kogi state became the first player to exit the championship losing 19-21 , 14 – 21 to Lagos state Daniel Christopher in the preliminary round.

In other results Tunde Raji representing the Nigerian Army defeated Kehinde Adebayo from Kwara state in a very entertaining encounter 21 -19 ,21 -19.

The Home fans were disappointed to see Marvelous Omatagiren from Golden star club lose to Benue’s Nator Iorselem 13 -21, 19-21.

Habeeb Sanni dealt the home fans a further blow coming from behind to win 18-21 ,21 -10, 21-16 against Khalil Shamsudeen of Golden Star Badminton Club.

The Golden star Badminton club hall erupted in jubilation as fans celebrated Katsina state Umar Manir’s victory over Moses Otori 21 -9 , 11-21,21-12.

Micheal Chukwuka from Lagos state lost to

Ahmed Umar from Bauchi state 11-21, 6 -21. Action continues on thursday in the round of 32.

Meanwhile,the President Badminton Federation of Nigeria Francis Orbih, says the priority of the present board is the welfare of players at all levels.

“I may have a sleepless night for my players to be comfortable.

They are human beings like me and they are also major stakeholders without whom this tournament will not take place”.

Orbih who was accompanied by some board members, expressed satisfaction with the general logistics which includes standard accommodation ,feeding and means of transportation for the players who are participating in the 1st Katsina Golden star Badminton championship.

