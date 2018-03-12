Bala to Replace John Obuh as Kwara United Draw El-Kanemi

NIGERIA U20 assistant coach Abubakar Bala will replace John Obuh at Kwara United this week, according to a report culled from Today.NG.

“Coach Bala will take over Kwara United by Wednesday,” a top source said.

“He has signed a deal with the Ilorin club.”

The former Niger Tornadoes coach had last week confirmed he has discussed with Gombe United the possibility of replacing Manu Garba, but he had yet to sign for the NNL club.

He was sacked by Niger Tornadoes on the eve of this season after he guided them to the 2017 Aiteo Cup final against Akwa United.

Obuh’s future at ‘The Afonja Warriors’ has been a subject of speculations lately with the former Flying Eagles handler even forced to deny his sack last week.

Kwara United have struggled on their return to the NPFL this season with players threatening to stage a league boycott unless their contracts were improved.

They are bottom of the 20-team table with 10 points from 11 matches after they finished as runaway winners of the NNL Northern Conference last season.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the team were forced by visiting El-Kanemi Warriors to a 1-1 draw in a Match Day 12 fixture of the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

In the match played at the Kwara Stadium Complex in Ilorin both teams struggled for goals in the first stanza.

But the visitors from Maiduguri broke the deadlock in the 36th minute through Dasouza Anthony who beat an offside trap to face Kwara United’s goalkeeper Eze Chidiebere.

Eight minutes into the second stanza of the match, Anayor Ogbonna capitalised on a defensive mishap to draw the hosts level and send the home supporters into a frenzy.

Kwara United, however, dominated proceedings thereafter, but they could not find the back of the net as a result of wastefulness.

Speaking after the game, coach Imama Amapakabo of El-Kanemi Warriors said he was satisfied with his players’ performance in the first half only.

“I am satisfied with my players’ performance in the first half, but not in the second half. We conceded a cheeky goal.

“At the beginning of every season, I prepare for 140 points and I prepare my team for three points all the time. “It was a game of two halfs. But I am happy with we are going home with a point,” Amapakabo said.

It would be recalled that Kwara United’s John Obuh-led technical crew had been given a three-match ultimatum.

Since then, the team has lost one and drawn one match out of the three matches to put pressure on Obuh.

Kwara United will now travel to Jos to face Plateau United on Match Day 13.