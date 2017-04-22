Beneficiaries of N-Power in Kwara Protest Over Non-Payment of Allowance

Posted on Apr 20 2017 - 5:28pm by Independent Kwaran
SOME beneficiaries of the N-Power programme in Kwara state, yesterday in Ilorin,the state  capital protested alleged non payment of their allowance in the last  five months .

The protester marched to the media correspondents offices along Murtala  Muhammed Way, Ilorin, carrying placards with various inscriptions.

They lamented that they had been made to go through untold hardship over verification of names, account numbers  and BVN numbers.

The spokesman of the group, Suleiman Olatunji, said that those affected by the development had undertaken manual correction of the alleged anomalies in their registration about four times without any positive development.

“Some of us did physical verification at Governor’s office; NOA, yet there was no positive light. They were always saying there was one mistake or the other and for about four times now we have been doing correction.

N-Power asked some of us to send our phone numbers and they still said no verification. Yet when we went to the local government where the verification was done,  we were told there was no problem“, he said.

However, State Focal Person for the programme, Elder Ayobolu Samuel, said there was no reason for the protest given the fact that the affected beneficiaries had been told why they could not be  paid and only needed to go to the right quarters to verify the anomaly.

