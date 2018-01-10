Benue Massacre: Ortom Rejects FG’s Colony Solution

THE Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has rejected the Federal Government’s idea of setting up colonies to solve the incessant problem of herdsmen killing in the State.

According to the report by nigerianeye.com, he said, “I am waiting to be briefed about what colonies means, I don’t understand it and until I understand it…but like I keep saying, for us the way forward is ranching and uptill this time, I am talking to you, the way forward is ranching because is global best practice.

“And it is just practice in other parts of the world, on African soil in Swaziland, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique almost all African countries that rear cattle, they ranch, so why can’t we do the same thing here. For the colony thing I don’t know what colony is.”

On how many ranches his administration has created, he said, “Is not for me to create ranches, I know that as a farmer I have one in my farm and they are several other people who are free. The permits are available for people who want to ranch their cattle to access land and begin to ranch.

“So it is free for everybody and that is the right way to go. And since we started the implementation there has been relative peace amongst farmers and herdsmen, they were doing well until this militia coming from this Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, came and attacked us.

“And they are known, we know where they are. As I talk to you they are in Tongua in Awe local government (Nassarawa), that is where these people are camped and coming to attack people.