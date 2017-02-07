Benue Speaker Promises Harmonization of Pensioners’ Allowances

THE speaker, Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, on Tuesday said that the house would consider an upward review or harmonization of pensions in the state to reflect the present economic realities.

Ikyange made the promise when pensioners from the 23 local government areas in the state staged a peaceful protest within the premises of the assembly.

He said that such review was necessary so that the entitlements that pensioners in the state would be receiving would reflect the present economic realities.

The speaker on behalf of the state legislators sympathised with the pensioners over the delay in the payment of their entitlements.

He said that despite the dwindling revenue of the state, he would ensure that the government improved their conditions.

The speaker expressed regrets that many of the pensioners had become emaciated, looked sickly while others had died due to the delay in the payment of their entitlements.

“The situation is disheartening; we will look consider an upward review or harmonization of pensioners allowances.

“I will ensure that the chairman, House Committee on Pension Matters, immediately works on all that you have presented.’’

Earlier, the interim Secretary of Union of Pensioners in the state, Mr Innocent Agbo, said that some pensioners in the state were receiving N800 as their monthly entitlements.

Agbo called for an upward review of their pensions as provided in Sections 173 and 210 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

He said that pensioners in the state were owed 10 months areas of their entitlements and called on government to immediately clear the arrears.

“The nonpayment of our entitlements has led to frequent untimely deaths of our members,” he said.

The interim secretary urged the state government not to give preference to payment of gratuities at the detriment of payment of pensions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pensioners also staged a peaceful protest on Monday to the state secretariat demanding the immediate payment of their 10 months pensions owed them by the government.

They said they were suffering and wanted the government to act fast before they would all die from hunger.

The Permanent Secretary, office of the Head of Service office, Mr.Zakari Audu, who attended to them, promised to convey their message to the appropriate channel.

NAN