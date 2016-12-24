BREAKING: Ahmed Approves Release of N400m To LGs For December Salaries

Posted on Dec 23 2016 - 5:36pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
347
Tagged as
Related
UITH, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Surgical bed, General Hospital Ilorin, Kwara State

Surgeon Advises Breast Cancer Patients to go For Mastectomy

Na'allah, vice chancellor of kwasu, kwasu,naallah kwasu vc, kwara state university

KWASU Congratulates Amina Mohammed on UN Appointment

dialysis machines, kwara hospital, Health care, NHIS, National Health Insurance Scheme, Kogi State, Kogi State Government

Kwara Govt. Procures Dialysis Machines

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed casts his vote, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Senator Sunday Suleiman Ajibola, Ajibola, S.S. Ajibola, Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, Kwara PDP, All progressive Congress, APC,

Kwara Releases N100m For State-owned Media

Saraki Oloye, Senator Bukola Saraki, STEPHEN Lynch, United States congressman, Lynch and Saraki, Kwara APC, Kwara APC Flag Off, Kwara State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC campaign Flag Off in pictures, Kwara APC pictures, Kwara APC Profile, Latest Kwara News, Kwara News

Saraki to Commission New Girls Private School in Ilorin

THE Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the release of N400million to the 16 LGs for the payment of December salary.

The amount is intended to augment the December allocation to enable them pay full salary for the month.

According to a statement monitored on the Kwara State Media team’s Facebook page, Kwara Reports, Alhaji Demola Banu, the State Commissioner for Finance, the money is in addition to the N1billion earlier released to the LGs from the N5b London and Paris Club loan refund received by the State.

It would be recalled that an additional N890m had earlier been approved for tertiary institutions in the state.

The Commissioner expressed confidence that with the release of the funds, the local councils will be able to pay a full month salary to their workers so that they can have pleasant celebrations, and that the released funds is in furtherance of Governor Ahmed’s commitment towards upholding workers’ welfare.

Banu also reiterated that the State government has by this gesture, exceeded President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that 25 per cent of the refunds to states from the over deductions on Paris-London Club debt servicing is utilized to pay salary arrears.

He explained that with the release of the N400m, a total of N2.292billion has now been disbursed by the State government from the N5billion it received.

The Commissioner assured that the State government will continue to assist the local councils in meeting their salary and pension obligation while ensuring people-oriented programs and infrastructure.

Leave A Response