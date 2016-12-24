BREAKING: Ahmed Approves Release of N400m To LGs For December Salaries

THE Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has approved the release of N400million to the 16 LGs for the payment of December salary.

The amount is intended to augment the December allocation to enable them pay full salary for the month.

According to a statement monitored on the Kwara State Media team’s Facebook page, Kwara Reports, Alhaji Demola Banu, the State Commissioner for Finance, the money is in addition to the N1billion earlier released to the LGs from the N5b London and Paris Club loan refund received by the State.

It would be recalled that an additional N890m had earlier been approved for tertiary institutions in the state.

The Commissioner expressed confidence that with the release of the funds, the local councils will be able to pay a full month salary to their workers so that they can have pleasant celebrations, and that the released funds is in furtherance of Governor Ahmed’s commitment towards upholding workers’ welfare.

Banu also reiterated that the State government has by this gesture, exceeded President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that 25 per cent of the refunds to states from the over deductions on Paris-London Club debt servicing is utilized to pay salary arrears.

He explained that with the release of the N400m, a total of N2.292billion has now been disbursed by the State government from the N5billion it received.

The Commissioner assured that the State government will continue to assist the local councils in meeting their salary and pension obligation while ensuring people-oriented programs and infrastructure.